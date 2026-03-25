Tragic Loss in Vile Parle: Motorcyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run

A young motorcyclist tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run accident in Vile Parle (East) in the early hours of Wednesday. The victim was identified as Neelkanth Vijay Ingle, 24.

Ingle was en route to visit his wife and newborn son at his in-laws' residence in Matunga when the fatal incident occurred near the Centaur Hotel. An unidentified vehicle reportedly struck his motorcycle from behind, causing the crash.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Ingle was declared dead on arrival. The Vile Parle police have registered a case against the unknown driver under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including causing death by negligence. An investigation is currently ongoing to apprehend the responsible party.

(With inputs from agencies.)