A Call for Justice: The Fallout of Randhawa's Tragic Death

In a sharp critique, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia lambasted the AAP government for its delayed reaction in arresting former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. Bhullar, accused of prompting the suicide of a state warehousing corporation official, faced accusations of corruption and misuse of power.

Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, an official at the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, allegedly committed suicide, leading to calls for a thorough investigation into Bhullar's role in the case. Allegations of harassment emerged through a video, escalating the demand for immediate action.

Majithia urged for Randhawa's post-mortem to involve an unbiased panel of doctors, ensuring transparent procedures. Stressing a need for a comprehensive CBI probe, Majithia highlighted potential systemic corruption within AAP's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)