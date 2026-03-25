Virat Kohli's Stellar Performance Sparks Optimism for IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bangalore's mentor and batting coach, Dinesh Karthik, has praised Virat Kohli for his outstanding performance during a recent intra-squad practice match. Kohli showcased his batting prowess by scoring a brisk 45 off 19 balls, emphasizing his ongoing evolution as a cricketer.

Speaking after the practice game, Karthik highlighted Kohli's consistency in developing new strategies each season. The batting coach noted that Kohli's relentless drive to exceed his limits and his contributions both on and off the field make him an invaluable asset to the team.

In their warm-up fixture, other standout performers included Jitesh Sharma with a quickfire 81 and captain Rajat Patidar's explosive 74. The team is set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 home opener in Bengaluru on March 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)