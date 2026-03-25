Autorickshaw Tragedy: Driver Arrested in Shocking Incident

In a shocking turn of events, an autorickshaw driver has been arrested following the discovery of a woman's body in a pile of garbage. The driver, identified as Basavegowda, was linked to the incident through a detailed police investigation.

The tragic event unfolded around 12:30 am on Monday near Kengeri, as the victim, Kempamma, was returning from Mandya. The autorickshaw reportedly hit her, and while attempting to take her to a hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Fearing consequences, Basavegowda allegedly dumped Kempamma's body behind a Mylasandra bus stop. Alert passersby discovered the body, leading the police to unravel the mystery using CCTV footage, ultimately resulting in Basavegowda's arrest.