Autorickshaw Tragedy: Driver Arrested in Shocking Incident
An autorickshaw driver, Basavegowda, has been arrested for allegedly hitting Kempamma with his vehicle, causing her death. He panicked and disposed of her body in garbage. The incident happened near Kengeri. Police used CCTV footage to trace and arrest him.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, an autorickshaw driver has been arrested following the discovery of a woman's body in a pile of garbage. The driver, identified as Basavegowda, was linked to the incident through a detailed police investigation.
The tragic event unfolded around 12:30 am on Monday near Kengeri, as the victim, Kempamma, was returning from Mandya. The autorickshaw reportedly hit her, and while attempting to take her to a hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.
Fearing consequences, Basavegowda allegedly dumped Kempamma's body behind a Mylasandra bus stop. Alert passersby discovered the body, leading the police to unravel the mystery using CCTV footage, ultimately resulting in Basavegowda's arrest.
- READ MORE ON:
- Autorickshaw
- Driver
- Arrest
- Investigation
- Incident
- Kempamma
- Basavegowda
- Kengeri
- Police
- Garbage
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