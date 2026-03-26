A Summit of Sanctioned Leaders: Belarus and North Korea Forge a Military Bond

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a friendship treaty with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, cementing a military alliance between Russia's key allies. The meeting in Pyongyang emphasizes the countries' backing for Russian President Vladimir Putin amid ongoing tensions with Ukraine.

During the summit, Lukashenko humorously presented Kim with an automatic rifle, while Kim gifted a vase with an image of the Belarusian leader. This gathering reflects the leaders' joint strategy of circumventing international sanctions while maintaining their stance against Western pressures.

Lukashenko's unprecedented visit underscores a delicate diplomatic balancing act as he maintains relations with anti-Western countries and attempts to improve ties with the United States. Meanwhile, opposition voices highlight the summit's implications for Belarus, viewing it as a meeting of autocrats rather than a move benefiting the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)