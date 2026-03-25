Court Rules Against Job Denial for Trivial Criminal Cases

The Allahabad High Court has made a significant ruling, determining that candidates should not be denied government employment due to minor criminal accusations. The decision stems from a petition by Rakesh Kumar Verma, who was denied a position as a junior assistant despite being medically fit and transparent about his pending case.

Justice Karunesh Singh Pawar emphasized that the allegations against Verma were broad, related to dowry demands, and lacked direct claims against him. The charges, while serious at a glance, were deemed unsuitable grounds for rejecting public service employment when they do not impact professional duties.

This ruling, passed by the Lucknow bench, reiterates the court's stance on ensuring fairness in employment opportunities, reflecting on the nature and relevance of criminal charges in relation to job responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)