Pakistan Mediates U.S.-Iran Indirect Talks
The United States and Iran are engaged in indirect discussions facilitated by Pakistan, with additional support from Turkey and Egypt. These talks are occurring through messages relayed by Pakistan, as announced by Pakistan's foreign minister on social media platform X.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:54 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant diplomatic maneuver, Pakistan is mediating indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran. The revelations were made by Pakistan's foreign minister in a post on X on Thursday.
The talks are being facilitated through messages relayed by Pakistan, with Turkey and Egypt also contributing to the mediation efforts. This diplomatic development underscores Pakistan's role in regional geopolitics.
The involvement of these nations reflects a collaborative approach to address tensions between the U.S. and Iran, aiming for a peaceful resolution.
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- Pakistan
- U.S.
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- indirect talks
- diplomacy
- mediation
- Turkey
- Egypt
- foreign minister
- X platform
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