Cracking the Terror Code: Busting the Transnational Recruitment Module

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) team of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a series of raids on Thursday across the valley, targeting a terror recruitment network associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group. The operations were carried out in Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Shopian.

According to officials, the investigation uncovered a module directed by LeT terrorist Shabir Ahmad Lone, who uses multiple aliases. Originally from Kangan area in Ganderbal district, Lone has undergone arms training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and is thought to be operating from Bangladesh.

The raids, following court-issued search warrants, led to the discovery of incriminating materials including digital devices. Investigators aim to dismantle the broader terror network, involving over-ground workers and handlers coordinating across borders using encrypted communication platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)