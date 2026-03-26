Left Menu

Cracking the Terror Code: Busting the Transnational Recruitment Module

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's counterintelligence wing dismantled a transnational terror recruitment module linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, operating across borders and involving Bangladesh-based handlers. Extensive raids across multiple districts led to significant seizures. The module was managed by Shabir Ahmad Lone, a highly radicalized terrorist with connections to senior leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:50 IST
Cracking the Terror Code: Busting the Transnational Recruitment Module
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) team of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a series of raids on Thursday across the valley, targeting a terror recruitment network associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group. The operations were carried out in Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Shopian.

According to officials, the investigation uncovered a module directed by LeT terrorist Shabir Ahmad Lone, who uses multiple aliases. Originally from Kangan area in Ganderbal district, Lone has undergone arms training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and is thought to be operating from Bangladesh.

The raids, following court-issued search warrants, led to the discovery of incriminating materials including digital devices. Investigators aim to dismantle the broader terror network, involving over-ground workers and handlers coordinating across borders using encrypted communication platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana Boosts HIV Care with New Viral Load Lab in Panchkula

Haryana Boosts HIV Care with New Viral Load Lab in Panchkula

 India
2
Kerala Police Crackdown on AI Video: Election Integrity at Stake

Kerala Police Crackdown on AI Video: Election Integrity at Stake

 India
3
Maternal Nutrition: A Key to Climate Adaptation and Lifelong Health

Maternal Nutrition: A Key to Climate Adaptation and Lifelong Health

 India
4
Karnataka Increases Compensation for Wildlife Attack Victims

Karnataka Increases Compensation for Wildlife Attack Victims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026