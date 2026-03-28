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Turning the Tide: Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh

Three Naxalites, including a woman, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, turning in rifles and sharing information. This initiative aims to inspire more cadres to abandon the Communist Party of India (Maoist). Over 2,700 Maoists have surrendered under the state's policy, aligning with the government's deadline to end the menace by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanker | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:22 IST
Turning the Tide: Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh
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  • India

In a significant development, three Naxalites, including a woman, laid down arms in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, local police reported. The individuals, identified as Radhika Kunjam, Sandip Kadiyam, and Rainu Padda, were erstwhile 'Area Committee Members' of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha announced the surrender, noting their handover of two Self-Loading Rifles and a .303 rifle. Authorities are engaging efforts to reach other active Naxalite cadres, urging them to abandon violence and integrate into society.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj Pattilingam reiterated his appeal for remaining Maoists to surrender, highlighting the benefits under the government's rehabilitation policy. The move follows a trend where over 2,700 Maoists joined mainstream society in the past 26 months as part of this initiative.

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