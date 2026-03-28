Turning the Tide: Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh

In a significant development, three Naxalites, including a woman, laid down arms in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, local police reported. The individuals, identified as Radhika Kunjam, Sandip Kadiyam, and Rainu Padda, were erstwhile 'Area Committee Members' of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha announced the surrender, noting their handover of two Self-Loading Rifles and a .303 rifle. Authorities are engaging efforts to reach other active Naxalite cadres, urging them to abandon violence and integrate into society.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj Pattilingam reiterated his appeal for remaining Maoists to surrender, highlighting the benefits under the government's rehabilitation policy. The move follows a trend where over 2,700 Maoists joined mainstream society in the past 26 months as part of this initiative.