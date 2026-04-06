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Tensions Rise: Iranian Revolutionary Guards Target U.S. and Israeli Ships

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have reportedly targeted a U.S. amphibious assault ship, prompting its retreat to the southern Indian Ocean. Additionally, state media claim another targeted vessel, a container ship identified as 'SDN7', belongs to Israel. The exact location of the encounter remains undisclosed, indicating escalating tensions in regional waters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:51 IST
Tensions Rise: Iranian Revolutionary Guards Target U.S. and Israeli Ships
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Tensions in international waters have heightened as Iran's Revolutionary Guards targeted a U.S. amphibious assault ship, forcing it to retreat to the southern Indian Ocean, according to Iranian state media reports.

Additionally, the Guards reportedly targeted a container ship linked to Israel, identified by the marker 'SDN7'.

The location of this incident remains undisclosed as geopolitical tensions simmer in the region. (Editing by Toby Chopra)

(With inputs from agencies.)

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