Tensions Rise: Iranian Revolutionary Guards Target U.S. and Israeli Ships

Tensions in international waters have heightened as Iran's Revolutionary Guards targeted a U.S. amphibious assault ship, forcing it to retreat to the southern Indian Ocean, according to Iranian state media reports.

Additionally, the Guards reportedly targeted a container ship linked to Israel, identified by the marker 'SDN7'.

The location of this incident remains undisclosed as geopolitical tensions simmer in the region. (Editing by Toby Chopra)

(With inputs from agencies.)