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India Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire Amidst Global Tensions

India has expressed support for a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy for enduring peace in West Asia. The country's foreign ministry hopes for enhanced freedom of navigation and global trade flow, which had been disrupted by the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:20 IST
India Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire Amidst Global Tensions
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India has expressed support for the recent two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, emphasizing the necessity of de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy to achieve long-lasting peace in the West Asia region.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the conflict had already caused significant suffering and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. India's call for unimpeded freedom of navigation is crucial for the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.

The conditional ceasefire agreed upon by Iran and the US aims to open the Strait of Hormuz for shipping, a move India hopes will restore stability in the region and facilitate global trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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