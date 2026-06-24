China's Whistleblower Hotline: The New Weapon Against Rare Earth Smuggling

China announces a whistleblower hotline to report smuggling of critical minerals, aiming to strengthen export control measures. The initiative targets smuggling practices undermining its rare earth monopoly and diplomatic leverage. Citizens can report breaches during business hours or online, with potential rewards for effective tips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | China On Wednesday Announced Plans For A Whistleblower Hotline To Encourage Citizens To Report Smuggling Of Restricted Critical Minerals | Updated: 24-06-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 15:52 IST
China's Whistleblower Hotline: The New Weapon Against Rare Earth Smuggling
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China has introduced a whistleblower hotline to tackle the smuggling of restricted critical minerals, a move aligned with its efforts to tighten control over the strategically vital sector.

The Ministry of Commerce is accepting breach reports, including those on transshipment, from both organizations and individuals. Informants might even receive rewards for relevant information.

This development comes after previous export controls were compromised by extensive smuggling activities. The new hotline is part of China's broader crackdown, highlighted by the recent detention of two Japanese nationals for alleged rare earth smuggling.

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