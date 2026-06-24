China's Whistleblower Hotline: The New Weapon Against Rare Earth Smuggling

China On Wednesday Announced Plans For A Whistleblower Hotline To Encourage Citizens To Report Smuggling Of Restricted Critical Minerals

China has introduced a whistleblower hotline to tackle the smuggling of restricted critical minerals, a move aligned with its efforts to tighten control over the strategically vital sector.

The Ministry of Commerce is accepting breach reports, including those on transshipment, from both organizations and individuals. Informants might even receive rewards for relevant information.

This development comes after previous export controls were compromised by extensive smuggling activities. The new hotline is part of China's broader crackdown, highlighted by the recent detention of two Japanese nationals for alleged rare earth smuggling.