Supreme Court Upholds ‘Metering’ Policy at U.S.-Mexico Border
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration's authority to turn away asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border using the 'metering' policy. The 6-3 decision, backed by conservative justices, overturns a lower court ruling and may lead to the policy's revival amid ongoing legal challenges.
In a significant ruling on Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with President Donald Trump's administration, endorsing the government's power to reject asylum seekers at overburdened U.S.-Mexico border points.
The 6-3 decision, driven by the court’s conservative majority, overturned a lower court's assessment that the 'metering' policy was illegal. Initially put in place during Trump’s prior tenure, the policy allows officials to stop asylum seekers and potentially delay processing indefinitely. Following its rescission by President Joe Biden, the Trump administration has indicated it might reintroduce the policy pending border conditions, despite looming legal disputes.
The Supreme Court ruling marks another instance of backing Trump's hardline immigration measures, including deportation and citizenship restrictions, as legal debates around these controversial policies continue.