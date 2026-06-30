Monaco Manhunt: Explosive Tensions in the Principality

Police Were Searching For A Suspected Bomber On Tuesday After Three People Were Wounded By An Explosion In The Wealthy Principality Of Monaco Which French And Ukrainian Media Said Was An Attack On A Ukrainianborn Oligarch A Manhunt Was Under Way In Monaco And Neighbouring France After The Explosive Device Went Off On Monday Evening In Monaco

An intense manhunt is underway in Monaco and neighboring France following an explosion that injured three people on Monday. The incident, which occurred in the affluent Monaco, is believed by French and Ukrainian media to have targeted Ukrainian-born oligarch Vadym Yermolaiev.

The suspect reportedly fled to France after the attack. Monaco's Minister of State, Christophe Mirmand, stated that the search for the bomber is ongoing. The explosion's victims, one of whom suffered severe injuries, are currently receiving treatment, with transfers to hospitals in Nice or Marseille anticipated.

Prince Albert of Monaco condemned the attack, labeling it an 'odious act.' Authorities are closely collaborating with French officials to track down the perpetrator, leveraging video surveillance footage that captured the suspect near the explosion site. The incident highlights growing concerns over personal safety in regions synonymous with luxury.