Monaco Manhunt: Explosive Tensions in the Principality
An explosion in Monaco wounded three individuals, with media suggesting an attack on Ukrainian-born oligarch Vadym Yermolaiev. Authorities are searching for the suspect who is believed to have escaped to France. The investigation has drawn international attention, with Monaco working closely with French counterparts to apprehend the assailant.
An intense manhunt is underway in Monaco and neighboring France following an explosion that injured three people on Monday. The incident, which occurred in the affluent Monaco, is believed by French and Ukrainian media to have targeted Ukrainian-born oligarch Vadym Yermolaiev.
The suspect reportedly fled to France after the attack. Monaco's Minister of State, Christophe Mirmand, stated that the search for the bomber is ongoing. The explosion's victims, one of whom suffered severe injuries, are currently receiving treatment, with transfers to hospitals in Nice or Marseille anticipated.
Prince Albert of Monaco condemned the attack, labeling it an 'odious act.' Authorities are closely collaborating with French officials to track down the perpetrator, leveraging video surveillance footage that captured the suspect near the explosion site. The incident highlights growing concerns over personal safety in regions synonymous with luxury.