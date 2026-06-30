Rising Tensions: South Africa's Anti-Immigrant Protests
Anti-immigrant protests erupted in South Africa as demonstrators, armed with wooden sticks and wrapped in flags, called for undocumented migrants to leave the country. The movement has led to violence and looting, with protesters blaming migrants for job shortages and other social issues. Authorities continue to maintain order.
South Africa was gripped by anti-immigrant protests on Tuesday, drawing demonstrators wrapped in flags and wielding wooden sticks. The marches, marked by brief outbursts of violence, demanded the departure of all undocumented migrants amid tight police surveillance and closed shops, forcing many foreign workers to stay home.
In Johannesburg and Durban, protestors voiced anger over job competition from illegal migrants. Clashes between the demonstrators and police led to arrests. Reports of attacks, stone-throwing, and gunfire further highlighted the tension, as cities mobilized large police forces and military standby to quell the unrest.
Migrants and community leaders call for peace, but unresolved social grievances and high unemployment fuel the volatile atmosphere. President Ramaphosa acknowledged public concerns but condemned the violence, urging peaceful discourse over distressing socio-economic challenges and perceptions of foreign competition.
ALSO READ
-
South Africa's Anti-Immigrant Protests Escalate Amid Economic Struggles
-
South Africa on Edge: Anti-Immigrant Protests Threaten Peace
-
Son Heung-min's Emotional Apology: A World Cup Heartbreak
-
Ministers Inspect Beitbridge Ahead of Repatriation Operations
-
South Africa Launches First National Science Month