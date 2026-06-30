Rising Tensions: South Africa's Anti-Immigrant Protests

Demonstrators Wrapped In Flags And Wielding Wooden Sticks Gathered Across South Africa On Tuesday For Antiimmigrant Marches

South Africa was gripped by anti-immigrant protests on Tuesday, drawing demonstrators wrapped in flags and wielding wooden sticks. The marches, marked by brief outbursts of violence, demanded the departure of all undocumented migrants amid tight police surveillance and closed shops, forcing many foreign workers to stay home.

In Johannesburg and Durban, protestors voiced anger over job competition from illegal migrants. Clashes between the demonstrators and police led to arrests. Reports of attacks, stone-throwing, and gunfire further highlighted the tension, as cities mobilized large police forces and military standby to quell the unrest.

Migrants and community leaders call for peace, but unresolved social grievances and high unemployment fuel the volatile atmosphere. President Ramaphosa acknowledged public concerns but condemned the violence, urging peaceful discourse over distressing socio-economic challenges and perceptions of foreign competition.