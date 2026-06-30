Tensions Flare: Live Ammunition Used in Nairobi Protests

Kenyan Police Fired Live Rounds On Tuesday At A Protest In Nairobi Against Reported Abductions

Kenyans witnessed a dramatic escalation on Tuesday as police fired live rounds at demonstrators in Nairobi, according to reports from witnesses present.

The protest, which focused on the issue of reported abductions, tragically resulted in the death of at least one individual in the Mathare area, sources confirmed.

Attempts to reach Kenyan police for comments were unsuccessful at the time of reporting, leaving questions about the force's response strategy unanswered.