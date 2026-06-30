Tensions Flare: Live Ammunition Used in Nairobi Protests
Kenyan police deployed live ammunition during a protest in Nairobi, leading to the death of at least one individual in the Mathare neighborhood. The demonstration was sparked by reports of abductions. Police officials have not provided immediate comments on the incident.
Kenyans witnessed a dramatic escalation on Tuesday as police fired live rounds at demonstrators in Nairobi, according to reports from witnesses present.
The protest, which focused on the issue of reported abductions, tragically resulted in the death of at least one individual in the Mathare area, sources confirmed.
Attempts to reach Kenyan police for comments were unsuccessful at the time of reporting, leaving questions about the force's response strategy unanswered.