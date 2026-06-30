World Cup Cocaine Surge: A Tale of Supply and Demand

In a turn of events highlighting international sporting influence on local crime, two substantial cocaine seizures in Mexico suggest cartels are responding to spike demand from the World Cup. On June 22, three metric tons were seized in Guerrero and Tlaxcala, raising questions about these unusual trafficking patterns.

Security expert Andrés Sumano points to the expected World Cup demand increase as influencing cartel operations. As Sumano noted, similar to businesses prepping for massive events, drug traffickers stockpile to cater to heightened client needs. Dealers in Mexico City reported a noticeable uptick in demand coinciding with the tournament.

Despite the seizures, officials have not directly linked them to the World Cup. Tlaxcala authorities assert no connection between the bust and organized crime operations in the area. However, researchers, including Vicente Sánchez, theorize the large stash suggests a strategic supply move close to the Mexican capital.