India, Seychelles Sign Agriculture Research Partnership

India and Seychelles have signed a new agreement to deepen cooperation in agricultural research and education during the official visit of the Prime Minister to the Republic of Seychelles. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Agriculture Department under Seychelles' Ministry of Fisheries, Agriculture and Blue Economy.

The partnership creates a structured platform for both countries to work together in agricultural research, education, technology transfer and capacity building. It also encourages the exchange of scientists, researchers and students, allowing institutions from both nations to share knowledge, modern farming techniques and successful agricultural practices.

Five-year work plan targets sustainable farming

Along with the MoU, both sides signed a five-year Work Plan covering the period from 2026 to 2031. The plan outlines joint activities in climate-smart agriculture, horticulture, post-harvest management, livestock development, and food and nutritional security.

The collaboration is expected to strengthen research institutions, improve agricultural productivity and build technical expertise while supporting sustainable farming systems. It also focuses on helping both countries respond to growing challenges such as climate change, resource management and food security through shared innovation and scientific cooperation.

ICAR expands India's global agricultural partnerships

ICAR said the agreement reflects India's continued efforts to strengthen international cooperation in agriculture and expand partnerships with countries across the Global South. With more than 100 Memoranda of Understanding already in place with institutions worldwide, the council has been steadily building networks that promote agricultural innovation and knowledge sharing.

The new partnership with Seychelles adds another chapter to India's international agricultural engagement, supporting joint research and sustainable development while contributing to global food and nutritional security through collaborative scientific efforts.