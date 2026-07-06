China's Nuclear Posturing in the Pacific: A Prelude to Power?

China plans a test launch of a nuclear-capable ballistic missile with a dummy warhead in the South Pacific. This move coincides with the signing of a defence pact between Australia and Fiji. The test, set to occur within 24 hours, signifies China's increasing military prowess and strategic positioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | China Is Preparing To Test Fire A Nuclearcapable Ballistic Missile With A Dummy Warhead In The South Pacific In The Next Hours | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:39 IST
China's Nuclear Posturing in the Pacific: A Prelude to Power?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is set to test a nuclear-capable ballistic missile with a dummy warhead in the South Pacific, as reported by Australian media.

This move comes after a significant defence pact between Australia and Fiji, highlighting geopolitical tensions.

The missile test underscores China's escalating military capabilities and strategic ambitions in the region.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026