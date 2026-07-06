China's Nuclear Posturing in the Pacific: A Prelude to Power?

China Is Preparing To Test Fire A Nuclearcapable Ballistic Missile With A Dummy Warhead In The South Pacific In The Next Hours

China is set to test a nuclear-capable ballistic missile with a dummy warhead in the South Pacific, as reported by Australian media.

This move comes after a significant defence pact between Australia and Fiji, highlighting geopolitical tensions.

The missile test underscores China's escalating military capabilities and strategic ambitions in the region.