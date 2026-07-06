China's Nuclear Posturing in the Pacific: A Prelude to Power?
China plans a test launch of a nuclear-capable ballistic missile with a dummy warhead in the South Pacific. This move coincides with the signing of a defence pact between Australia and Fiji. The test, set to occur within 24 hours, signifies China's increasing military prowess and strategic positioning.
China is set to test a nuclear-capable ballistic missile with a dummy warhead in the South Pacific, as reported by Australian media.
This move comes after a significant defence pact between Australia and Fiji, highlighting geopolitical tensions.
The missile test underscores China's escalating military capabilities and strategic ambitions in the region.