President Murmu calls for stronger India-Moldova business ties

President Droupadi Murmu has called for deeper economic cooperation between India and Moldova, urging businesses from both countries to seize new opportunities in trade, investment and innovation during the India–Moldova Business Forum held in Chișinău. Addressing the forum alongside Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Murmu said the longstanding friendship between the two countries provides a strong foundation for expanding commercial partnerships and exploring new areas of collaboration.

The President noted that India and Moldova have enjoyed warm diplomatic relations since 1992, founded on mutual respect, democratic principles and a shared commitment to peace, development and international cooperation. She said India's journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047 is creating new opportunities for global partnerships based on trust and shared prosperity. India's rapid economic growth, supported by entrepreneurship, digital transformation, manufacturing and a skilled workforce, makes it an attractive destination for international investors.

Murmu also highlighted Moldova's reform-driven approach, strategic location, talented workforce and closer integration with European markets, describing the country as an increasingly important partner for Indian businesses.

Wide scope for collaboration across key sectors

The President identified several sectors with strong potential for bilateral cooperation, including digital technologies, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech, digital public infrastructure, renewable energy, infrastructure development, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and healthcare. She said Indian companies are particularly interested in participating in Moldova's renewable energy projects, including investments in solar power, battery storage, smart grids, green hydrogen and other clean energy technologies.

Murmu added that expanding cooperation in these sectors could generate long-term economic benefits for both countries while encouraging innovation and sustainable development.

Businesses encouraged to explore new opportunities

The President invited Moldovan companies to explore trade and investment opportunities in India, assuring them that the country remains committed to maintaining a transparent, predictable and investor-friendly business environment. She also encouraged Indian businesses to look at Moldova as a promising destination for investment and commercial partnerships, saying their vision and enterprise could help build stronger economic ties.

Murmu expressed confidence that discussions at the business forum would pave the way for new collaborations and elevate economic relations between the two countries. The event brought together leading business representatives from India and Moldova representing sectors such as agriculture, food processing, information technology, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, renewable energy, education, logistics and digital technologies.