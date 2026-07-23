Small Claims Court Limit to Rise to R30,000 From August

South Africans will soon be able to pursue higher-value civil claims through Small Claims Courts after government increased the monetary jurisdiction from R20,000 to R30,000, a change that comes into effect on 1 August 2026. The adjustment, the first in seven years, is intended to make the justice system more accessible by allowing more people to resolve disputes without the cost and complexity of formal court proceedings. Small Claims Courts provide an affordable and straightforward way for people to settle civil disputes without hiring legal representatives.

Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Andries Nel said the increased limit will enable more South Africans to enforce their legal rights without facing expensive and lengthy litigation. He said the reform forms part of government's broader effort to build a justice system that is accessible, efficient and responsive to the needs of ordinary citizens. Nel added that removing financial and procedural barriers strengthens the constitutional principle that everyone is equal before the law and deserves equal legal protection.

Change comes as Constitution marks 30 years

The deputy minister said the increase carries added significance as South Africa celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Constitution this year. He described access to justice as a cornerstone of the country's constitutional democracy, saying Small Claims Courts prove that resolving disputes does not have to be costly or complicated. According to Nel, expanding the courts' jurisdiction is another practical step towards ensuring constitutional rights can be exercised by all South Africans, regardless of their financial circumstances.

Thousands of civil disputes resolved each year

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development said South Africa's 418 Small Claims Courts continue to play an important role in resolving everyday disputes. During the previous financial year, around 36,000 cases with a combined value of R257 million were registered. In the first quarter of the current financial year, the courts recorded 8,825 cases worth R64 million.

The courts hear a broad range of civil matters, including unpaid loans, personal debt recovery, faulty products, incomplete contractor services, vehicle repair disputes, minor accident claims, delivery of goods, property disputes and matters involving credit agreements.

Simple process without lawyers

People wishing to lodge a claim can approach the Clerk of the nearest Small Claims Court, located at Magistrates' Courts, for assistance with completing and serving the required documents.

Cases are heard by commissioners appointed by the Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development. These commissioners include practising attorneys, advocates, legal academics, Legal Aid South Africa attorneys and magistrates who provide their services pro bono in the public interest.

The department said further increases to the Small Claims Court monetary limit will be considered in the near future as part of ongoing efforts to improve access to justice.