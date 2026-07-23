Government Steps-In to Fund SA Hockey World Cup Campaigns

South Africa's men's and women's national hockey teams will travel to the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup with full financial support after the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture approved R3 million to cover a funding shortfall that had threatened their participation.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie approved the financial assistance after concerns emerged that players could be forced to pay substantial amounts from their own pockets to represent South Africa at the global tournament.

The funding comes after the South African Hockey Association (SA Hockey) reported a funding gap of about R3 million ahead of the tournament. Several national team players recently spoke about the financial pressure they faced, saying they were expected to contribute tens of thousands of rand each to cover flights, accommodation, visas and tournament-related expenses.

McKenzie said athletes who had earned their places through years of dedication should not have to finance their own participation at a World Cup. He praised both teams for qualifying as the reigning African champions and said representing South Africa should be regarded as a national responsibility rather than a personal financial burden.

Funding linked to stronger financial management

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) said the money will be transferred once a formal funding agreement has been concluded and all governance, financial management and reporting requirements have been met.

As part of the conditions attached to the funding, SA Hockey must submit a detailed report explaining how the financial shortfall arose. The association must also provide a full account of how the government funding is used and present a Financial Turnaround Plan outlining measures to improve its long-term financial sustainability and governance.

The department said these requirements are intended to strengthen the federation's financial management ahead of future international competitions.

Government says support is an exceptional measure

McKenzie stressed that the funding is an intervention made in the national interest to ensure South Africa is represented at this year's World Cup. He said it should not be interpreted as an ongoing commitment for government to cover operational or financial deficits at national sports federations. The department added that it continues to work with sporting bodies across different codes to improve governance and financial resilience so similar situations do not arise before major international events.

World Cup begins in August

The 2026 Men's and Women's FIH Hockey World Cups will take place simultaneously from 15 to 30 August in Wavre, Belgium, and Amstelveen, Netherlands. McKenzie wished both national teams success as they prepare to represent South Africa on the world stage.