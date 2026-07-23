Police Leaders Meet to Drive National Policing Reset

Police leaders from across South Africa will gather in White River, Mpumalanga, this weekend as Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia chairs the second statutory meeting of the Minister and Members of the Executive Council (MINMEC) for Police. The two-day meeting, taking place on 24 and 25 July 2026, is expected to focus on strengthening cooperation between national, provincial and local government while reviewing progress on key policing priorities aimed at improving public safety.

The meeting will bring together police leadership and provincial representatives to improve coordination across the country's three spheres of government on issues related to policing and security. Held under the theme "Advancing a National Reset Agenda for Policing," the gathering will assess progress made since the first MINMEC meeting held on 6 March 2026, where nine national policing priorities were adopted.

Government believes closer collaboration between different levels of authority is essential to delivering more effective policing and improving service delivery.

Reviewing progress on crime-fighting priorities

A major part of the discussions will centre on the implementation of the nine MINMEC priorities, which were developed to strengthen crime prevention and improve policing across South Africa. The priorities include intensified efforts to combat gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), reduce firearm-related crime and rebuild public confidence in the police. Officials are also expected to review the progress made in implementing these commitments and identify areas where additional action is needed.

Building a national policing strategy

According to the Ministry of Police, the nine priorities form the foundation of a broader National Reset Agenda for Policing, which is intended to guide the future direction of law enforcement in South Africa. The agenda seeks to improve policing outcomes through stronger cooperation, better coordination and more effective crime prevention strategies while responding to the country's most pressing safety challenges.

The outcomes of the meeting are expected to shape policing priorities and strengthen collaboration between government institutions responsible for maintaining law and order.