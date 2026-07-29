Otago Gets $3.9 Million to Expand Predator-Free Programme

The New Zealand Government is investing NZ$3.9 million to expand predator control across Otago, supporting the next phase of the Predator Free 2050 programme and building on the success of conservation efforts already achieved around Dunedin. Conservation Minister Tama Potaka said the funding will help extend proven predator elimination work while protecting native wildlife and strengthening biodiversity across the region.

Building on successful conservation efforts

The three-year investment follows earlier Government funding of NZ$5.5 million for Wellington and NZ$10 million for Auckland, continuing support for large-scale predator-free projects around the country.

Predator Free Dunedin has already achieved a major milestone by successfully eliminating possums from the Otago Peninsula, creating safer habitats for native birds and other wildlife. The new funding will allow the programme to expand into more areas, helping local conservation groups build on years of successful work.

Expanding protection across Otago

The project will focus on removing stoats, feral cats and possums from a wider area stretching from Port Chalmers to the Orokonui Ecosanctuary, across the Aramoana Peninsula, and north to Blueskin Bay.

The investment will also strengthen biosecurity measures to protect the Otago Peninsula's possum-free status through increased monitoring and rapid responses whenever predators are detected.

The Government says these efforts will improve the survival of native wildlife while creating more opportunities for residents and visitors to experience Otago's natural environment.

New technology to support predator control

Alongside traditional conservation methods, the programme will test AI-enabled traps, enhanced predator detection systems and new rapid-response technologies designed to improve the speed and effectiveness of pest management. Officials believe these innovations could strengthen future conservation work and provide practical solutions that can be used in other regions.

A model for Predator Free 2050

The Government says it is prioritising projects that have demonstrated strong results, broad community support and the potential to guide conservation efforts elsewhere in New Zealand. Predator Free Dunedin's achievements have been driven by collaboration between iwi, volunteers, landowners, researchers, conservation organisations, project leaders and the Department of Conservation. Potaka said the latest investment recognises those efforts while helping the region move into the next stage of the national Predator Free 2050 programme.