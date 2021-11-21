Andhra Pradesh floods: Rahul Gandhi asks Congress workers to extend all possible help
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in floods in Andhra Pradesh and urged party workers to extend all possible help to those affected.Floods have been causing serious damage in Andhra Pradesh. Dear Congress workers, please help in all ways possible, he also said.
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in floods in Andhra Pradesh and urged party workers to extend all possible help to those affected.
''Floods have been causing serious damage in Andhra Pradesh. My condolence to those who've lost loved ones,'' Gandhi said on Twitter. ''Dear Congress workers, please help in all ways possible,'' he also said. Floods have caused extensive damage in Andhra Pradesh. At least 25 people have been killed and 17 others were reported missing in rain-related incidents in Kadapa and Anantapuramu districts since Friday.
