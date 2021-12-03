Left Menu

Bank unions seek TN govt support for nationwide strike against privatisation; leaders call on CM

Chennai, Dec 3 PTI Members of the All India Bank Employees Association called AIBEA on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday and sought his support for the two-day national strike call given by the unions.The United Forum of Bank Unions UFBU announced the strike from December 16 to protest against the Centres plan to private public sector banks.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 18:41 IST
Bank unions seek TN govt support for nationwide strike against privatisation; leaders call on CM
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Dec 3 (PTI): Members of the All India Bank Employees' Association called (AIBEA) on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday and sought his support for the two-day national strike call given by the unions.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) announced the strike from December 16 to protest against the Centre's plan to private public sector banks. The association has lined up series of other agitational programmes if the government does not give up the idea of privatisation.

AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam, along with Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary R Mutharasan, called on Stalin and sought his government's support to the strike.

Stating that the public sector banks play a leading role in a country's economic development, Venkatachalam said because private banks were not helping the Centre, major private banks were nationalised in 1969. ''After that, banks grew in a big way. Instead of strengthening them further, the Union government is trying to privatise them, '' he said in a statement.

The government has decided to bring a Bill in the current session of Parliament to privatise the banks, he said.

Extending their gratitude to the ruling DMK for opposing Centre's decision on privatisation, the AIBEA requested the Chief Minister to address a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this connection. ''We appeal to suitably take up the matter with the Union government to stop the move on privatisation,'' he said.

Venkatachalam requested the Chief Minister to advise his party MPs to accordingly take up the issue in the ongoing session in Parliament. To oppose what they called as unwarranted and retrograde move by the Centre, the unions under the banner of the UFBU have given the call for strike on December 16 and 17, Venkatachalam said.

During the meeting with Stalin, Venkatachalam said, ''We submitted a memorandum to him seeking his support. He heard our submissions patiently and assured the support. We thank the Chief Minister.'' PTI VIJ NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021