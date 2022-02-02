Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi should apologise for remarks against judiciary, EC: Rijiju

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 20:35 IST
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday hit out at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in Lok Sabha on the judiciary and the Election Commission and demanded an apology from the Congress leader for questioning the vital institutions.

Participating in the debate on Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Gandhi said the judiciary, the Election Commission and Pegasus (spyware) are all ''instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states''.

Rijiju took to Twitter to say that not only as India's law minister but also as an ordinary citizen, ''I condemn what Mr Rahul Gandhi has said about India's judiciary and EC''. ''These are vital institutions of our democracy. Mr Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC,'' he wrote.

