Germany's Scholz to meet France's Macron and Poland's Duda over Ukraine- newspaper

Scholz, who said on Wednesday that he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow soon, is expected to be in Moscow on Feb. 15, the newspaper added. On Sunday, Scholz will travel to the United States to meet U.S. President Joe Biden. The Russian-Ukraine crisis is expected to be a central theme of the meeting.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-02-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 21:19 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will receive the presidents of France and Poland, Emmanuel Macron and Andrzej Duda, in Berlin on Feb. 8 to discuss the situation in Ukraine, Sueddeutsche Zeiting newspaper reported on Thursday without citing sources. Scholz, who said on Wednesday that he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow soon, is expected to be in Moscow on Feb. 15, the newspaper added.

On Sunday, Scholz will travel to the United States to meet U.S. President Joe Biden. The Russian-Ukraine crisis is expected to be a central theme of the meeting.

