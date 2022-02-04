Left Menu

Some people prefer to glorify English speakers: Rijiju

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 15:27 IST
Some people prefer to glorify English speakers: Rijiju
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday took a veiled dig at some opposition members who lauded the speech of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, saying some people prefer to glorify English speakers by keeping Western views in mind.

At least two Lok Sabha members had on Thursday lauded Gandhi's remarks on centralisation of power under the BJP government, contending that he had accurately reflected the pulse of the people of the country.

''Many MPs spoke brilliantly and beautifully in Parliament, but some prefer to glorify English speakers by keeping Western views in mind,'' Rijiju tweeted in Hindi.

''Kayee saansadon ne sansad mein bahut hee shaanadaar aur khoobasooratee se baat kee thee, lekin kuchh log pashchimi vichaaron ko dhyaan mein rakhakar angrejee bolane vaalon ka mahimaamandan karana pasand karate hain''.

Participating in the debate in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address on Thursday, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) member E T Mohammad Basheer said ''I am of the opinion that if we have to give a thanks message or a resolution of thanks, it should be given to Rahul Gandhi. His speech yesterday (Wednesday) was the real reflection of the pulse of the Indian people.'' Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) member N K Premachandran said he concurred with Gandhi that India is not a kingdom, but a union of states, and accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of branding everyone opposing its programmes as ''anti-national''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022