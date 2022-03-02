Left Menu

Committee probing U.S. Capitol attack subpoena six over false election claims

Updated: 02-03-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 01:36 IST
The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday it had issued subpoenas to six people who promoted false claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and participated in, or encouraged, actions based on those false claims.

The individuals subpoenaed included Cleta Mitchell, a lawyer who advised former President Donald Trump, and Christina Bobb, a reporter for the far right One America News Network who also worked part time for the Trump recount legal team, a statement from the panel said.

