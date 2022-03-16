Biden expected to announce $800 mln in security aid for Ukraine -official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2022 05:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 05:51 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday, a White House official said.
