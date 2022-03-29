Ukrainian TV says Ukraine-Russia talks start in Turkey without handshake
- Country:
- Ukraine
Talks between Ukraine and Russia began in Turkey on Tuesday without a handshake, Ukrainian television reported. "There was a cold welcome, no handshake," a Ukrainian reporter said, without making clear whether he had witnessed the delegation's meeting or had been told this by officials.
Mykhailo Podolyak, a political adviser to President Volodymr Zelenskiy, said on Twitter the delegations were discussing "the fundamental provisions of the negotiation process. Delegations are working in parallel on the entire spectrum of contentious issues."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine to insist in talks with Russia on presidents' meeting - Zelenskiy
TOP WRAP 1-Diplomacy efforts step up after Russian strike on Ukraine base
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Middle East nations refrain from sanctioning Russia