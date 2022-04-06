Turkey hopes Ukraine, Russia peace talks can continue

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that civilian killings in Ukraine had made peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv more difficult but that he expected more negotiations, possibly eventually between foreign ministers.

Speaking at NATO before a meeting with his counterparts, Cavusoglu also said the alliance was aware of Ukraine's demands for more weapons and allies were looking to step up help.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)