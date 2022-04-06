Left Menu

Turkey hopes Ukraine, Russia peace talks can continue

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:28 IST
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that civilian killings in Ukraine had made peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv more difficult but that he expected more negotiations, possibly eventually between foreign ministers.

Speaking at NATO before a meeting with his counterparts, Cavusoglu also said the alliance was aware of Ukraine's demands for more weapons and allies were looking to step up help.

