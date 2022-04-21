Spanish prime minister announces new shipment of military aid to Ukraine

Spain has sent a new batch of 200 tons of ammunition and military supplies to Ukraine, more than doubling the quantity of military aid it has sent so far, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in Kyiv on Thursday.

Sanchez and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen have jointly met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.

Sanchez also said his country will also ask the International Criminal Court to investigate alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine and that it plans to send war crimes investigators there.

