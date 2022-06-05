Congress holds meet to prepare for Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir

Congress held a meeting of the Central Planning Group here on Sunday to prepare for the Bharat Jodo Yatra which will be taken out from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is aimed at connecting Kanyakumari in Southern India to Kashmir in Northern India, will begin on October 2.

"The first meeting of the Central Planning Group for Bharat Jodo Yatra took place today. The Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra will start on October 2 and planning for it began in right earnest. Rahul Gandhi also attended the meeting," INC Member of Rajya Sabha Digvijay Singh said in a tweet. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi announced this mass campaign to counter polarisation politics with the slogan Bharat Jodo" on May 16--the last day of the Congress -led Chintan Shivir in Udaipur.

According to party sources, the five-month-long yatra which is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than a dozen states, will commence from Kanyakumari and will conclude in Kashmir. The yatra will include padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the Congress top brass including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Earlier, the sources had said that like-minded parties, members, and organisations from civil society will also be a part of this mass campaign. (ANI)

