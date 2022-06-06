UK PM Johnson set to face confidence vote - ITV
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-06-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 11:26 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to face a vote of confidence, with rebels in his Conservative Party expecting an announcement on Monday morning, ITV's UK editor said. "Tory rebels expect Sir Graham Brady to make a statement this morning announcing that there will be a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson," Paul Brand said on Twitter.
"Only Brady knows the exact details, but this is as certain as anyone has sounded that a vote is on."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tory
- Boris Johnson
- Brady
- Conservative Party
- British
- Graham Brady
Advertisement
ALSO READ
OC suspended over 'custodial death'; history-sheeters involved in police station arson: Assam DGP
Policy for 1984 riots victims envisages preference in recruitment, not mandatory employment: HC
62 booked for raising ‘pro-Pak’ slogan at panchayat poll victory rally in J’khand
Dalai Lama congratulates Australian PM-elect on victory in polls
J'khand: SIT to probe death of man in clash over panchayat poll victory procession