Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskyy talks to Argentina, Chile presidents

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed on with his campaign to obtain support from Latin America with calls Friday to the leaders of Argentina and Chile.I continue to establish relations with an important region Latin America, Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 02-07-2022 02:42 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 02:42 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskyy talks to Argentina, Chile presidents

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed on with his campaign to obtain support from Latin America with calls Friday to the leaders of Argentina and Chile.

''I continue to establish relations with an important region — Latin America,'' Zelenskyy wrote on social media. The conversations with Alberto Fernández of Argentina and Gabriel Boric of Chile came a little more than two weeks after Zelenskyy spoke with Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso and Guatemalans President Alejandro Giammattei.

At the time, Zelenskyy said in a speech that the conversations with Lasso and Giammattei marked ''the beginning of our new policy of restoring relations with Latin America.'' Fernández held a 35-minute call with Ukraine's leader, in which he offered help in any negotiations that may take place with Russia, Argentina's government said in a news release.

As the current head of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, Fernández told Zelenskyy, ''Latin America is a continent of peace that rejects the use of force and promotes dialogue to resolve conflicts,'' according to the release.

Before the war, Fernández was moving to improve relations with Russia. In a sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in early February, Fernández said Argentina should become the ''entry door to Latin America'' for Russia. Fernández later condemned Russia's invasion.

Boric wrote on social media that in his convesation with Zelenskyy he ''expressed my solidarity and our willingness to support the condemnations of the invasion in international organizations.'' ''Ukraine has a friend in South America,'' Boric added.

Zelenskyy wrote that he thanked Boric for his country's support in the United Nations and ''discussed the possibility of involving Chilean specialists in demining.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland
4
Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument ready for science; will directly detect exoplanets

Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument ready for science; will directly de...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022