CM and LoP in Maha council from Shiv Sena but represent different camps

In a rare instance, the chief minister and the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council happen to be from the same party, Shiv Sena, but they represent different factions. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde leads the rebel camp with 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena and shares power with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while Uddhav Thackeray loyalist Ambadas Danve is the leader of opposition in the Upper House of the state legislature. On the first day of the monsoon session of the state legislature, Shinde was sitting in the treasury benches and Danve, his formal colleague, sat in the opposition. Shinde and 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena revolted against the party chief Uddhav Thackeray in June which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprising Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress. Shinde later joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 78-member Legislative Council, the BJP has 24 MLCs, Shiv Sena 12, while 10 each are from Congress and NCP. The Lok Bharti, the Peasants and Workers Party of India and the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha each have one member, besides four Independents. 15 seats are vacant.

