NATO calls on Russia to urgently renew Ukraine grain deal
NATO on Sunday called on Moscow to urgently renew the U.N.-brokered deal that enabled Ukraine to resume grain exports via the Black Sea amid a global food crisis. "President Putin must stop weaponising food and end his illegal war on Ukraine," NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said.
NATO on Sunday called on Moscow to urgently renew the U.N.-brokered deal that enabled Ukraine to resume grain exports via the Black Sea amid a global food crisis. "President Putin must stop weaponising food and end his illegal war on Ukraine," NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said. "We call on Russia to reconsider its decision and renew the deal urgently, enabling food to reach those who need it most."
All NATO allies had welcomed the agreement that came about with the help of Turkey, she noted. "These exports have helped reduce food prices the world over," Lungescu added.
