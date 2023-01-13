LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil police find draft decree to revert election in ex-minister's home

The latest in Latin American politics today: Brazil police find draft decree in ex-minister's house to revert election -sources

BRASILIA - Brazilian police found a draft decree in the home of former President Jair Bolsonaro's justice minister that appears to be a proposal to interfere in the result of the October election he lost, two people familiar with the investigation said. The proposed decree, elaborated after Bolsonaro's narrow defeat by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, would establish an emergency "state of defense" for the national election authority, opening the door to altering the result, the sources said.

Brazil's Lula predicts policies in place within 100 days BRASILIA - Brazilian President Lula said he plans to have policies ready within 100 days so the country "runs at normal speed" again and told financial markets they should not worry about his Workers Party-led government.

Addressing Sunday's storming of government buildings in Brasilia by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, Lula told reporters "what happened was a huge warning, we won the election but fanatic Bolsonaro supporters are very dangerous." U.S. sending delegation to Cuba to restart talks on law enforcement

WASHINGTON/HAVANA - The Biden administration plans to send a delegation to Havana this month to restart U.S.-Cuba talks on law-enforcement issues that were halted under former President Donald Trump, the U.S. State Department said . U.S. concerns about counterterrorism will be among the subjects addressed, a State Department spokesperson said. Trump placed Cuba on the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism shortly before his term ended in January 2021, and the Biden administration has been reviewing this since taking office.

Argentine govt calls Congress to discuss Supreme Court impeachments BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's government will convene extraordinary sessions of Congress to discuss the impeachment of members of the Supreme Court of Justice among other bills, the presidential spokeswoman said.

President Alberto Fernandez is seeking to impeach four members of the country's highest court, after a clash last month over a court decision to award more state funds to the opposition-ruled city of Buenos Aires. The ruling Peronist coalition would need at least two-thirds of the votes in both houses of Congress to achieve its goal, a threshold it falls well short of after losing seats in the country's 2021 mid-term elections.

Mexico City mayor deploys National Guard to metro after accidents MEXICO CITY - Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced the deployment of over 6,000 national guard members to stations and "other facilities" of the capital's metro system after a series of incidents she described as unusual.

Sheinbaum, considered a top contender for the ruling Morena party ahead of Mexico's 2024 presidential election, said she had asked President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday for support from the militarized police force days after a train crash killed one woman and injured dozens more. Mexico energy dispute not discussed at North America summit

MEXICO CITY - The leaders of North America did not discuss an ongoing dispute over Mexico's energy policies during a summit in Mexico City this week, said Mexican President Lopez Obrador. "We did not discuss that," he told a news conference, noting that the dispute had its own resolution mechanism under the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. (Compiled by Natalia Siniawski and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Chris Reese)

