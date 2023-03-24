Left Menu

Odisha: Mamata Banerjee meets Naveen Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 24-03-2023 07:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 07:59 IST
Odisha: Mamata Banerjee meets Naveen Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The meeting between the two leaders assumed significance amid efforts by leaders of several opposition parties to forge a united opposition alliance to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"CM Mamata Banerjee met Odisha's CM Naveen Patnaik. Bengal and Odisha have always shared a special relationship, one of cooperation and respect. This meeting between the two leaders has further strengthened the bond between the two states," tweeted the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). During the meeting, Trinamool said Mamata reasserted the need to strengthen India's federal structure, ensuring accountability at all levels of government.

Taking to Twitter Patnaik said, "It is always a pleasure meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Didi. Odisha shares a special bond with West Bengal and the people of the neighbouring state. Hope she had a pleasant and fruitful stay in Odisha." Mamata Banerjee also thanked Odisha CM for the allotment of land for the West Bengal government guest house in Puri.

"During a joint address, Mamata Banerjee expressed her sincere gratitude towards Odisha government for granting a suitable place for West Bengal Guest House. She also reasserted the need to strengthen India's federal structure, ensuring accountability at all levels of government. Every year, huge crowds of devotees from Bengal throng to Shri Jagannath temple. Mamata Banerjee visited the location identified for the construction of a West Bengal government guesthouse for tourists. This initiative will cement the legacy of closeness between the two states," tweeted AITC. CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited Jagannatha Temple in Puri. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023