Rajasthan govt provided land on concessional rates to Adani group: BJP leader Rathore

Senior Rajasthan BJP leader Rajendra Rathore on Sunday said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has no moral right to speak about Adani row, alleging that the Congress government provided land on concessional rates to the Adani group in the state.

The deputy leader of the opposition in Rajasthan Assembly also demanded that the chief minister should issue a white paper on allotment of land to Adani group in the state.

"Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, speak about Adani row... I demand the chief minister of Rajasthan to tell how much land has been issued to Adani in his tenure for various projects. The CM should issue a white paper on land allotted and relaxation given to the Adani group," he said at a press conference here. Rathore said that the state government rolled out a red carpet for Adani group during the Invest Rajasthan Summit held in Jaipur last year and claimed the maximum land on concessional rates given to any industrial group is that of Adani.

The BJP leader also asked the government to not go ahead with the Right to Health Bill passed by the state assembly last week and hold discussions with the protesting doctors. He said that patients are suffering and the government should initiate dialogues with the doctors. BJP state general secretary Bhajan Lal told the press conference that the newly appointed state president of the party, Chandraprakash Joshi, will take over the charge on Monday.

