President Murmu greets VP Dhankhar on his birthday
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on his birthday and wished him good health and a long life in the service of the nation.
Born in 1951 in the Kithana village of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, Dhankhar was sworn in as India's 14th vice-president on August 11, 2022.
''My best wishes to Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji on his birthday. May God always bless him with good health and a long life in the service of the nation,'' Murmu tweeted.
