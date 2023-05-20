Left Menu

Vatican: Pope Francis tasks cardinal with mission aimed at paving ''paths to peace'' in Ukraine

Pope Francis has tasked a leading Italian cardinal with a mission in hopes it can ease tensions in the Ukraine war and lead to a path of peace, the Vatican said Saturday.In a brief written statement, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that Francis had entrusted the mission to Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who is close to the pontiff.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 20-05-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 22:58 IST
Vatican: Pope Francis tasks cardinal with mission aimed at paving ''paths to peace'' in Ukraine
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Pope Francis has tasked a leading Italian cardinal with a mission in hopes it can “ease tensions” in the Ukraine war and lead to a path of peace, the Vatican said Saturday.

In a brief written statement, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that Francis had entrusted the mission to Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who is close to the pontiff. Bruni said the timetable and the mechanics of the mission “are currently under study.” Just a week earlier, Francis held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican. Afterwards, Zelenskyy, when asked about their meeting, indicated he thought that any mediation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, was impossible. At the end of April, flying back to Rome from a pilgrimage in Hungary, Francis indicated to reporters aboard the plane that the Vatican was involved in some kind of peace mission but declined to give details. ''I can confirm that Pope Francis has tasked Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, archbishop of Bologna and president of the Italian Bishops Conference, with conducting a mission, in agreement with the (Vatican) Secretariat of State, that would contribute to easing the tensions in the conflict in Ukraine, in the hope, never given up by the Holy Father, that this can launch paths of peace,'' Bruni said. ''The timings of such a mission, and its ways, are currently under study,'' the spokesman said. Earlier in the week, an Italian website that focuses on Vatican issues indicated that the pope had tapped personal envoys to talk to both Zelenskyy and Putin in hopes of brokering a cease-fire.

The brief statement Saturday evening by the Vatican made no mention of Russia.

Francis has repeatedly denounced the war, warned against a buildup of weapons in the conflict and prayed for the suffering Ukrainian people. He generally has shied away, in his many comments on the war, from blaming Putin.

The pontiff has said he would go to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, if the pilgrimage would help bring peace, but said that could happen only if he could also visit Moscow.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023