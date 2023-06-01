Left Menu

Jailed Kurdish leader quits active politics after party slips in Turkey election

A jailed Kurdish leader said on Thursday he was withdrawing from active politics and called on his party's officials to conduct "comprehensive self-criticism" after its poorer than expected performance in Turkey's elections last month. Demirtas said he would remain an HDP member and called on his party to conduct self-criticism. "What we need most is intra-party democracy.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 01-06-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 16:43 IST
Jailed Kurdish leader quits active politics after party slips in Turkey election
Selahattin Demirtas Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A jailed Kurdish leader said on Thursday he was withdrawing from active politics and called on his party's officials to conduct "comprehensive self-criticism" after its poorer than expected performance in Turkey's elections last month. His pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), running under another party banner due to a potential ban over alleged militant ties, won 8.79% of the votes in the parliamentary election on May 14.

In the 2018 elections, the HDP won 11.7% support. It remains the third largest party in parliament after last month's vote. "I sincerely apologise to our people for not being able to carry out a policy worthy of them," former HDP leader Selahattin Demirtas told news website Artigercek from Edirne prison in northwest Turkey.

"While I will maintain my struggle with resistance from prison like all my comrades, I'm withdrawing from active politics at this stage." A prosecutor filed a closure case against the HDP in March 2021, accusing it of having ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is designated a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union as well as by Turkey.

The HDP denies ties to the PKK, which has battled the Turkish state for decades in a separatist conflict that has claimed more than 40,000 lives. Demirtas was a co-chair of the HDP between 2014 and 2018. Despite being in jail since 2016, he has remained a key political figure in Turkish politics, issuing daily political messages over his Twitter account to his more than 2 million followers.

The HDP and its allies did not field a presidential candidate in the elections and backed main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu. In the May 28 runoff, President Tayyip Erdogan won 52.2% of votes, extending his two-decade rule. Kilicdaroglu got 47.8% support. Demirtas said he would remain an HDP member and called on his party to conduct self-criticism.

"What we need most is intra-party democracy. When intra-party democracy declines, mistakes come one after another." Demirtas ran for president twice, once in 2014 and again from behind bars in 2018, when he came third with 8.4% of votes.

He said he had told the HDP leadership before the election that he was willing to run for president again but his offer was refused. "My candidacy would have increased our votes... But I still don't know why it was refused," he said.

Demirtas, 49, was previously sentenced to three years in jail for insulting the president. He remains in prison, facing a potential life sentence in a trial with more than 100 other HDP politicians, accused of instigating 2014 protests in which dozens died. In his victory speech, Erdogan said releasing Demirtas would not be possible under his rule and called him a "terrorist".

Kilicdaroglu had pledged that if he won the election Turkey would comply with European Court of Human Rights rulings calling for Demirtas' release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023