Odisha train tragedy: UK Foreign Secretary expresses condolences

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the Odisha train tragedy which left over 280 people dead.The crash in Odishas Balasore district involving three trains is one of the worst rail accidents in India in nearly three decades.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-06-2023 15:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 15:41 IST
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Photo Credit: Cleverly's twitter) Image Credit: ANI
The crash in Odisha's Balasore district involving three trains is one of the worst rail accidents in India in nearly three decades. The accident on Friday left over 280 people dead and more than 1,100 others injured.

“Tragic news of the train crash in India. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. My thoughts are with the survivors and emergency services,” said Cleverly.

Lord Tariq Ahmad, the UK Foreign Office Minister for South Asia who has just returned from a visit to India, also took to social media over the weekend to express his solidarity.

“Distressing scenes and reports from #OdishaTrainAccident in #India which has already claimed the lives of close to 300 people and with many injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted as well as the emergency teams working on this tragic accident,” tweeted Lord Ahmad.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sent a message of support to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in the wake of the Odisha train tragedy.

“My thoughts and prayers are with @NarendraModi and with all affected by the tragic events in Odisha,” Sunak tweeted on Saturday evening.

“My deepest condolences to the family and friends of those killed, and my heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly to respond,” he said.

The Indian High Commission in London on Saturday cancelled a special reception planned for the visiting Indian cricket team in the UK for the World Test Championship final against Australia starting next week.

