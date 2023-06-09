Left Menu

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhus wife Navjot Kaur on Friday said her husband gifted the chief ministers chair to Bhagwant Mann, claiming that Arvind Kejriwal once wanted the former cricketer to lead Punjab but he chose not to betray his party.Her claims came in the backdrop of a war of words between Mann and Navjot Sidhu.In a series of tweets, Kaur said, CM, Bhagwant Mann let me today open out a hidden secret from your treasure hunt.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-06-2023 11:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 11:04 IST
Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur on Friday said her husband "gifted" the chief minister's chair to Bhagwant Mann, claiming that Arvind Kejriwal once wanted the former cricketer to lead Punjab but he chose not to betray his party.

Her claims came in the backdrop of a war of words between Mann and Navjot Sidhu.

In a series of tweets, Kaur said, ''CM, Bhagwant Mann; let me today open out a hidden secret from your treasure hunt. You should know that the very honourable chair you are occupying has been gifted to you by your big brother, Mr Navjot Sidhu. Your very own senior most leader had desired Navjot to lead Punjab''.

She claimed that AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had approached Sidhu through various channels to lead the state.

Punjab went to polls in February 2022 and after the AAP's landslide win Bhagwant Mann became the chief minister.

''Mr Kejriwal through various channels approached him to lead Punjab knowing about his passion for our state. Just because he didn't want to betray his party and thought that two strong headed people might clash when it came to strategy to uplift Punjab, he gave you a chance,'' Kaur claimed.

She further said Sidhu's only concern is the welfare of Punjab and he has sacrificed everything for it. ''You tread on the path of TRUTH and he shall support you but the moment you deviate he will target you left and right. Golden Punjab state is his dream and he lives it 24 hours a day,'' she said in another tweet. Mann had on Sunday attacked opposition parties for their gathering in Jalandhar in support of the editor of a Punjabi daily who was under the vigilance scanner. Reacting to it, Navjot Sidhu had said, ''Those who make democracy a vigilance system at the behest of Delhi, those who run Punjab as pawns with remote control'' were now indulging in moral lecturing.'' Several leaders cutting across party lines had on June 1 gathered at the office of Punjabi newspaper 'Ajit' in Jalandhar to rally behind its editor-in-chief Barjinder Singh Hamdard who is under the vigilance bureau scanner over alleged misuse of funds in the construction of Rs 315-crore Jang-E-Azadi memorial in Jalandhar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023