Left Menu

BJP nominates former UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma as Rajya Sabha candidate 

"The Central Election Committee of Bharatiya Janata Party has given its approval on one name for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh," a press release issued by National General Secretary Arun Singh stated.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 06:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 06:13 IST
BJP nominates former UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma as Rajya Sabha candidate 
Former Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the candidature of former Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma as the party's candidate from the state for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections. "The Central Election Committee of Bharatiya Janata Party has given its approval on one name for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh," a press release issued by National General Secretary Arun Singh stated which named Sharma as the party's candidate.

The term of the seat will end in November 2026. While the last date for filing nominations is September 5, the by-election is scheduled for September 15. Earlier in July, BJP announced the candidatures of Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai and Kesrivevsinh Zala, both from Gujarat, and Ananta Maharaj (from West Bengal) for the forthcoming election to the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
4
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023