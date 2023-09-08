Left Menu

Looking forward to meetings with US prez, Bangladesh and Mauritius PMs: Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 13:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 13:42 IST
Looking forward to meetings with US prez, Bangladesh and Mauritius PMs: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was looking forward to his meetings with US President Joe Biden, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Friday evening.

''The meetings will give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation,'' Modi said on X.

The meetings are scheduled to be held at the prime minister's official Lok Kalyan Marg residence ahead of the G20 Leaders Summit starting Saturday.

The prime minister is scheduled to hold 15 bilateral meetings over the next three days when world leaders gather in the national capital for the summit.

On Saturday, Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events.

On Sunday, he will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, sources said.

The prime minister will also have a pull-aside meeting with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. Besides, he will have bilateral meetings with the leaders of Comoros, Turkiye, the UAE, South Korea, the EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023