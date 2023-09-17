Left Menu

All-party meet: TDP raises Naidu's 'illegal' arrest, says will bring it up in Parliament as well

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 19:44 IST
All-party meet: TDP raises Naidu's 'illegal' arrest, says will bring it up in Parliament as well
  • Country:
  • India

The Telugu Desam Party at an all-party meeting convened by the government on Sunday raised the issue of its leader Chandrababu Naidu's arrest and said it will also bring it up in Parliament.

After the meeting, held a day before the five-day Parliament session begins, TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu said his party raised the issue of the ''illegal arrest''.''We will raise this issue in Parliament as well,'' he added.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Naidu's son Nara Lokesh had said on Friday that the arrest by the Andhra Pradesh Police in a corruption case was an attempt by a ''known corrupt'' chief minister to hamper the party's popular campaign to oust him from power.

Naidu is currently lodged in a jail in Rajamahendravaram after being remanded in judicial custody by a court last Sunday for his alleged involvement in a multi-crore corruption scam.

He was arrested on September 9 in connection with a fraud case involving alleged misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of Rs 300 crore to the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023